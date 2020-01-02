Police: Man shot, woman cut at NW Side apartment complex

SAN ANTONIO – A man and a woman were hospitalized and another person was arrested following a shooting at a Northwest Side apartment complex overnight, San Antonio police said.

The incident occurred just before midnight at the Latitude Apartments in the 6400 block of Wurzbach Road, not far from Evers Road.

According to police, the woman was cut on the leg and the man was shot at least once in the shoulder.

Police said a suspect was arrested not far from the apartments in front of an Ancira body shop on Wurzbach Road. They said the violence was likely due to a family dispute.

The two victims are in listed stable condition, police said.