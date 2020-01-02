SAPD: Man brandishes weapon, demands cash at Save N Go Fuel Stop

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for the person responsible for an aggravated robbery of a Save N Go convenience store on the city’s Southwest Side.

The robbery occurred Dec. 2 in the 1000 block of Poteet Jourdanton Freeway, not far from Interstate 35.

According to police, the man (seen above) approached the store clerk, displayed a weapon and demanded money from the registers.

Police said the store clerk complied with the demands and he fled the scene.

Anyone with any knowledge of the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.