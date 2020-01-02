SAPD: Thief drives stolen car past owner’s home, crashes, tries to flee

SAN ANTONIO – Days after a car was stolen from a Woodlawn Lake-area home, police believe they’ve found the suspect.

San Antonio police officers said the suspect drove the car past the same house he stole it around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The owners of the car spotted the suspect and called police, who launched the department’s Eagle helicopter to track him down.

The suspect eventually crashed the car near the intersection of Mistletoe Avenue and Kampmann Boulevard, police said.

He ran off through an alley but was apprehended by police officers.

He was treated at the scene for minor injuries.