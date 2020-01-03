2 killed in rollover crash in San Marcos

SAN MARCOS, Texas – Two people were killed Thursday night in a rollover crash in San Marcos.

Police said a 1998 Honda Accord was traveling northbound on SH-123 around 11:58 p.m. when it veered to the right, struck a driveway culvert and rolled, ejecting both occupants.

Neither occupant was wearing a seat belt, police said.

The victims were identified as Daniel F. Aguilar, 52, of Seguin and Raymond D. Silguero, 55, of San Marcos.

The fatalities were the first of 2020 in San Marcos, police said.