Boy, 10, injured in ATV crash in west Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO – A 10-year-old boy was injured in a crash involving an ATV and a pickup truck in west Bexar County.

Sheriff’s officials said the boy and a 6-year-old girl were riding an ATV in the 5500 block of Pioneer Estates near Highway 90 when it was struck by Ford pickup.

The boy was airlifted to University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The girl was not injured.

No charges have been filed against the pickup truck driver but the investigation is ongoing.