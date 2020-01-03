KSAT12 GMSA, January 3, 2020

SAN ANTONIO – Today on GMSA, police are searching for a man who escaped a standoff on the south side. It happened in the 100 block of Emerald Ash late last night.

And, a man was hit by a car while riding his bike early this morning on the south side in the 300 block of west Southcross Boulevard.

Editor’s note: You can watch all these newscasts — plus original content, SA Live, breaking news and more — for free on KSAT TV, our streaming app that works with Roku, Samsung TV, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV.