63ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 210-351-1241.

63ºF

Local News

KSAT12 News at 5, Friday, Jan. 3

Priscilla Carraman, Producer

Rick Medina, Video Editor

Tags: Newscast

SAN ANTONIO – These are the top stories from the latest newscast on KSAT 12:

  • One person was killed this afternoon in a fiery car crash in Boerne.
  • More than 3,000 U.S. troops are being deployed to the Middle East following the assassination of a top Iranian general.
  • SA Metro Health is offering free flu shots at two clinics amid uptick in flu cases in Bexar Co.

Editor’s note: You can watch all these newscasts — plus original content, SA Live, breaking news and more — for free on KSAT TV, our streaming app that works with Roku, Samsung TV, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV.

Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors: