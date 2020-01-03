KSAT12 News at 5, Friday, Jan. 3

SAN ANTONIO – These are the top stories from the latest newscast on KSAT 12:

One person was killed this afternoon in a fiery car crash in Boerne.

More than 3,000 U.S. troops are being deployed to the Middle East following the assassination of a top Iranian general.

SA Metro Health is offering free flu shots at two clinics amid uptick in flu cases in Bexar Co.

Editor’s note: You can watch all these newscasts — plus original content, SA Live, breaking news and more — for free on KSAT TV, our streaming app that works with Roku, Samsung TV, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV.