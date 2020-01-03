KSAT12 News at Noon, January 3, 2020
SAN ANTONIO – A hit-and-run investigation has police searching for suspect on the Southwest side.
Two dogs were found dead at a home on the far West side, a woman now under arrest.
More troops are heading to the Middle East after a top Iranian general was killed.
