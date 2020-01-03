KSAT12 News at Noon, January 3, 2020

SAN ANTONIO – A hit-and-run investigation has police searching for suspect on the Southwest side.

Two dogs were found dead at a home on the far West side, a woman now under arrest.

More troops are heading to the Middle East after a top Iranian general was killed.

Editor’s note: You can watch all these newscasts — plus original content, SA Live, breaking news and more — for free on KSAT TV, our streaming app that works with Roku, Samsung TV, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV.