Man admits to striking 10-year-old for not answering his calls and texts, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested Thursday on charges of injury to a child after allegedly whipping a 10-year-old relative with a phone charger cord, according to police.

Kurt Pavia, 39, was arrested after going to a residence on Tuesday night to visit the child who didn’t answer Pavia’s phone calls or respond to his text messages, according to an arrest affidavit.

The child’s mother told police Pavia went into the child’s room and she could hear Pavia striking the victim with a “thin rope."

The strikes left swelling, welts and broke the skin in several areas on the child’s lower back and legs, according to the affidavit.

Pavia left the residence after the incident and returned 5 minutes later knocking aggressively and yelling, demanding to be let back in, the affidavit states.

The victim’s mother called San Antonio police who then contacted Pavia. In a recorded phone interview with an officer, Pavia admitted to striking the victim with a phone charger cord several times because he felt the child “was being disrespectful by not answering his calls and text messages.”

Pavia was booked into the Bexar County Jail on Thursday and released Friday morning, according to online records.