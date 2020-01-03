Man arrested after threatening to shoot child, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police have arrested a man who they said assaulted a 3-year-old boy and threatened to shoot him.

Calvin Halloway, 32, faces a charge of injury to a child after the assault on Dec. 29 inside an apartment, according to an arrest affidavit.

Halloway allegedly became upset when the child did not want to go with him because he feared he would be hit, the affidavit states.

The man grabbed the boy by his neck with one hand, lifted him off the ground and held him to a wall, the affidavit states.

Search continues for South Side man who escaped during standoff

The boy’s grandmother was able to grab the boy and take him into a bedroom, the affidavit states.

When Halloway tried to follow them, the boy’s mother blocked the doorway to the bedroom.

Halloway began yelling and said he was going to retrieve a gun from his car so he could shoot the child, the affidavit states.

Document: Suspect asked mother to lie to police after allegedly causing deadly hit and run

When he left, someone in the apartment locked the door.

Halloway tried kicking in the door but fled when he realized the police were called, the affidavit states.

He was booked into the Bexar County Jail on Thursday, according to online jail records. His bond was set at $20,000.