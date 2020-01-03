Man who killed pregnant ex, shot himself has died, official says

SAN ANTONIO – The man who fatally shot a pregnant woman while she was dropping off their children and then turned the gun on himself on Christmas Day has died.

William Bayles, 28, died Saturday from to a gunshot wound to the head, according to the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office. His manner of death is suicide.

Bayles killed Gabriella Rodriguez, 24, on Christmas Day at a home in the 11300 block of Candle Park, according to San Antonio police. She was 33 weeks pregnant at the time, and the unborn child did not survive.

‘She was my best friend’: Mother of pregnant woman shot to death by ex on Christmas Day speaks out

Bayles shot himself and was transported to a hospital.

Rodriguez, her sons and her boyfriend were at her ex’s house to exchange children on the holiday.

Police said Rodriguez’s two children, 6-year-old Matthew and 2-year-old Ricardo, were in the home and witnessed the shooting. They were not injured.