Person hit by vehicle while shredding trees in NW Bexar County hospitalized, officials say

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A person who was shredding trees while on a trailer was hit by a driver who crashed into the trailer on Thursday evening, investigators said.

The crash happened just before 6 p.m. on High Bluff Road, near Bandera and Chimney Creek roads.

The victim suffered severe injuries to the lower part of the body and was taken to the hospital by AirLife, officials said.

Investigators said there were not signs of intoxication, and it’s unclear what led to the crash.