SAPD: Northbound I-35 lanes shut down in SW San Antonio after teen killed on highway

A teenager was killed on Interstate 35 near Fischer Road Friday morning, according to San Antonio police.

Officer Douglas Greene, public information officer with SAPD, said drivers saw the man’s body come out from underneath an 18-wheeler. The 18-wheeler did not stop.

SAPD shut down the northbound lanes shortly after 10 a.m. to investigate. They are expected to remain closed for a few hours.

Greene said police are investigating if the person was riding underneath the trailer and fell, or if he was struck while walking on the highway.

1 dead, 3 hurt in ‘stabbing incident’ in downtown Austin

It is unclear if he was hit by multiple vehicles, but Greene called it a “pretty bad scene.” The man died at the scene.

Greene added there are "a few mysteries here in this case” as drivers did not see the man walking on the highway beforehand.

Police have not released a description of the 18-wheeler, which has not been located.