SAPD searching for robbers who entered bedroom, assaulted woman

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for two men who entered an apartment and began to assault a woman in her bedroom.

Officers were called to the aggravated robbery around 2:15 a.m. Friday in the 6900 block of N. Vandiver Road.

The victims, a 25-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman, told police that they were inside the bedroom when two men entered the room, according to a preliminary report from SAPD. One of the men was armed with a shotgun.

The suspects began to assault the woman and the man witnessed it.

The suspects then fled the location, police said.

The woman was treated at the scene by EMS for minor injuries.