Affidavit: Man who took $2,400 from 68-year-old woman for A/C work never returned for the job

SAN ANTONIO – A man is accused of stealing $2,400 from a woman after saying he would work on her air conditioning unit but never returned for the job.

Guadalupe Hernandez, 43, was charged with theft of $750-$2,500 of an elderly person, according to an arrest affidavit.

A 68-year-old woman wrote Hernandez a check for $2,400 on Aug. 30 so he could install a new air conditioning unit at her house, the affidavit states.

Hernandez was seen on surveillance footage cashing the check later that day at a credit union, according to the affidavit.

Work on the unit was supposed to begin on Aug. 31, the affidavit states, but Hernandez “never attempted” to work on the unit.

The woman attempted to contact Hernandez by phone and text message and even drove to his house, according to the affidavit. She reported him to the police on Sept. 6.

The woman and her family told police they knew Hernandez because of previous jobs he did for the family, the affidavit states.

Hernandez was booked into the Bexar County Jail on Saturday, according to online jail records. His bond was set at $2,000.