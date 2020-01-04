KSAT12 GMSA News at 8AM, January 4, 2020

SAN ANTONIO – A man already facing a capital murder charge is looking at an additional charge following an incident inside the Bexar County jail.

Plus a sneak peek of KSAT’s newest food and cooking show, ‘Texas Eats’!

Editor’s note: You can watch all these newscasts — plus original content, SA Live, breaking news and more — for free on KSAT TV, our streaming app that works with Roku, Samsung TV, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV.