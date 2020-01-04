Second Purple Heart found within a month returned to recipient’s family member in SA

SAN ANTONIO – A second Purple Heart found in South Texas within a month was returned to a family member of the recipient.

The second Purple Heart was found by a member of the Military Order of the Purple Heart at a garage sale in San Antonio.

The recipient's son, Richardo Castillo, picked up the medal Friday in front of the Purple Heart Memorial. He said he didn't even know it was lost until he got the call it was found.

Castillo believes the Purple Heart was taken while his family was away from their home during a hurricane threat.

“My big brother couldn’t make it today. I’m picking it up for him because he's the oldest in the family, and for every right, he deserves to have it and just pass it on in the family as it goes. That’s what we are doing here right now,” Castillo said.

Castillo is also a military veteran like his father. He served in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War.