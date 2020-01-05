Affidavit: Suspect who fled scene of South Side shooting swallowed heroin before police chase

SAN ANTONIO – A man who led San Antonio police on a chase from the scene of a South Side shooting in December told investigators he ingested heroin after he was apprehended.

Due to the claim, police first released Francisco Javier Gonzales to paramedics after the car chase on Dec. 18 that began near Canavan Avenue. On Saturday, Gonzales was formally charged with evading arrest and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Police in San Antonio look for person involved in shooting after short chase

On Dec. 18, investigators were looking into a shooting when patrolling officers found a Hyundai car that matched the suspect vehicle description, according to Gonzales’ arrest affidavit.

The officers tried to initiate a traffic stop based on its description and that the car’s registration did not match with its temporary license plate.

Gonzales drove through stop signs “and committed multiple additional traffic violations" instead of pulling over for police, according to the affidavit.

Gonzales crashed the car roughly four miles away and fled on foot before police apprehended him, according to the affidavit.

Police determined that Gonzales wasn’t involved in the shooting, but he told officers he did not want to pull over because he was in possession of narcotics, according to the affidavit.

“(Gonzales) also claimed that he ingested ‘$20 of heroin’ prior to apprehension," according to the affidavit.

Gonzales’ bail was set at $7,000, jail records show.