Charges upgraded against former Kendall County deputy accused of drunken driving crash

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – A Comal County grand jury has upgraded a charge against a former Kendall County Sheriff’s deputy accused of critically injuring a woman in a head-on vehicle collision last May.

Charles Motz, 67, is now charged with aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury, according to Comal County jail records.

He was taken into custody December 27 and released on bond the same day.

Motz was originally charged with intoxication assault after police said he was driving his Chevrolet pickup in the wrong direction near Loop 337 when he hit a Mazda head-on, critically injuring a 43-year-old woman, who was a passenger in the Mazda.

Ex-law enforcement officer arrested in suspected drunken driving, head-on crash

A spokesman for the New Braunfels Police Department confirmed Monday that Motz’s arrest on a higher charge came after he was indicted by a grand jury.

Court records show Motz was indicted Dec. 11.

Records from the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement show Motz was employed by the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office for a total of 7 1/2 years. Between 2001 and 2011, he served as a reserve officer, jailer and peace officer for the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office, TCOLE records show.