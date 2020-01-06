71ºF

Fire displaces some residents at North Side apartment complex

Electrical issue with heating, A/C system blamed for fire on Desert Sands

David Ibañez, Web - Managing Editor

Tags: apartment fire

SAN ANTONIO – A fire displaced residents in five units of a North Side apartment complex Monday afternoon, fire officials said.

The fire in the 10220 Desert Sands probably started in a heating and air conditioning unit, officials said.

’Cedar fever’ hitting San Antonians with a vengeance

No injuries were reported.

None of the residents were home at the time.

The displaced residents will be placed in vacant units for the time being.

