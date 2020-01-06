Fire displaces some residents at North Side apartment complex
Electrical issue with heating, A/C system blamed for fire on Desert Sands
SAN ANTONIO – A fire displaced residents in five units of a North Side apartment complex Monday afternoon, fire officials said.
The fire in the 10220 Desert Sands probably started in a heating and air conditioning unit, officials said.
No injuries were reported.
None of the residents were home at the time.
The displaced residents will be placed in vacant units for the time being.
