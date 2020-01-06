KSAT12 GMSA at 9 a.m., January 6, 2020

SAN ANTONIO – Top stories this morning, the woman killed Christmas Day after being shot by the father of her children will be laid today.

The San Antonio River Walk will be drained today until at least Thursday for regular maintenance.

Plus, crazy video shows the moment one of the wheels on an Air Canada plane falls off during takeoff.

Editor’s note: You can watch all these newscasts — plus original content, SA Live, breaking news and more — for free on KSAT TV, our streaming app that works with Roku, Samsung TV, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV.