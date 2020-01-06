71ºF

KSAT12 News at 5, Monday, Jan. 6

SAN ANTONIO – These are the top stories from the latest newscast on KSAT 12:

  • Several people are displaced after a fire broke out at a North side apartment complex.
  • A city employee was arrested after she allegedly slapped a security guard at a Downtown nightclub.
  • Mountain Cedar is expected to stick around in the pollen count over the next two days.

