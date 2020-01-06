KSAT12 News at 5, Monday, Jan. 6

SAN ANTONIO – These are the top stories from the latest newscast on KSAT 12:

Several people are displaced after a fire broke out at a North side apartment complex.

A city employee was arrested after she allegedly slapped a security guard at a Downtown nightclub.

Mountain Cedar is expected to stick around in the pollen count over the next two days.

Editor’s note: You can watch all these newscasts — plus original content, SA Live, breaking news and more — for free on KSAT TV, our streaming app that works with Roku, Samsung TV, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV.