KSAT12 News at 5, Monday, Jan. 6
These are the top stories from the latest newscast on KSAT 12:
- Several people are displaced after a fire broke out at a North side apartment complex.
- A city employee was arrested after she allegedly slapped a security guard at a Downtown nightclub.
- Mountain Cedar is expected to stick around in the pollen count over the next two days.
