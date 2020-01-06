KSAT12 News at Noon: January 6, 2020

SAN ANTONIO – There isn’t much “river” along the River Walk today. Crews had it drained in order to fix structural issues and examine the ecosystem that lives in it.

San Antonio police said a pedestrian was hit and killed crossing part of Blanco Road not designed for foot traffic.

Julian Castro announced he is endorsing Senator Elizabeth Warren for president.

Cowboys hire former Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy as Jason Garrett’s replacement.

