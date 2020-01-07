Arson investigating suspicious fire at duplex with four previous calls for flames

SAN ANTONIO – A home with which firefighters are familiar was the site of yet another fire Monday.

Arson investigators called out to a duplex on the West Side on Simplicity Drive, near Marbach and Ingram roads.

A San Antonio battalion chief at the scene said he knew of at least four reports of fires at the home.

A person found at the scene also raised suspicions for investigators, who have dealt with him multiple times before, officials said.

Neighbors said they’ve seen several people coming in and out of the duplex.

No injuries were reported.

Officials said the property is worth about $85,000 and had about $45,000 of damage.