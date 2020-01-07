Detectives, officers, employees forced out of SAPD substation amid gas leak suspicions

SAN ANTONIO – There were some scary moments at the Southwest Police Substation on Monday when a strong odor believed to be gas filled the building.

“Just like sewage, a very strong sewage smell,” said Mario Moreira, a San Antonio Fire Department engineer.

Others outside of the substation likened the stench to rotten eggs, burning hair and lit matches. The odor was so strong and overpowering it caused employees to evacuate the building while SAFD, Hazmat and CPS Energy crews went in to investigate.

Numerous tests determined there wasn’t any danger in the air -- just funk.

“We came to check to see if there was a gas leak and we did not find a gas leak. We assisted them in ventilating the building,” Moreira said.

Detectives said the ordeal caused them to pause working on important investigations, but the investigation into the foul, potentially dangerous odor, was necessary.

“It’s pretty important that we come out and make sure that there’s no carbon monoxide or any other gasses that could be harmful to anybody’s health,” Moreira said.

Officials said it took about 50 minutes to get the all-clear and allow employees to go back inside, but they left the door open to allow the smell to air out.

While no cause has been determined, officials on scene said the stench may have been caused by the sewerage system or a burned-out air-conditioning belt from a unit on the roof.

The investigation into the cause of the odor continues. Officials urge anyone who suspects they smell a gas leak to call 911.