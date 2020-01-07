H-E-B is getting into the Happy Hour business

SAN ANTONIO – Your New Year’s resolution can wait until after you have taken advantage of H-E-B’s latest happy hour deal.

For $10, you can get a large made-to-order pizza and two free glasses of beer or wine.

This deal will be available from 4 to 7 P.M. daily at participating.

On Jan. 20, happy hour will roll back to weekdays only and a new happy hour deal will unveil.

The new deal starts Jan. 20, costs $7 and comes with a personal pizza with a single glass of beer or wine.

Non-alcoholic options like craft sodas will be offered in the promotion.

You can claim this deal at the following South Flo Pizza locations:

8503 NW Military Hwy.

9238 N. Loop 1604 West

1150 NW Loop 1604

17439 Classen Rd.

24165 IH-10 West, Ste. 3007

516 S. Flores St.

