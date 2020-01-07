65ºF

Local News

H-E-B is getting into the Happy Hour business

Free alcohol comes with purchase of South Flo Pizza

Camelia Juarez, News Intern

South Flo Pizza at H-E-B.
SAN ANTONIO – Your New Year’s resolution can wait until after you have taken advantage of H-E-B’s latest happy hour deal.

For $10, you can get a large made-to-order pizza and two free glasses of beer or wine.

This deal will be available from 4 to 7 P.M. daily at participating.

12 kid-friendly beer gardens in San Antonio

On Jan. 20, happy hour will roll back to weekdays only and a new happy hour deal will unveil.

The new deal starts Jan. 20, costs $7 and comes with a personal pizza with a single glass of beer or wine.

Non-alcoholic options like craft sodas will be offered in the promotion.

You can claim this deal at the following South Flo Pizza locations:

  • 8503 NW Military Hwy.
  • 9238 N. Loop 1604 West
  • 1150 NW Loop 1604
  • 17439 Classen Rd.
  • 24165 IH-10 West, Ste. 3007
  • 516 S. Flores St.

