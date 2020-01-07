H-E-B is getting into the Happy Hour business
Free alcohol comes with purchase of South Flo Pizza
SAN ANTONIO – Your New Year’s resolution can wait until after you have taken advantage of H-E-B’s latest happy hour deal.
For $10, you can get a large made-to-order pizza and two free glasses of beer or wine.
This deal will be available from 4 to 7 P.M. daily at participating.
On Jan. 20, happy hour will roll back to weekdays only and a new happy hour deal will unveil.
The new deal starts Jan. 20, costs $7 and comes with a personal pizza with a single glass of beer or wine.
Non-alcoholic options like craft sodas will be offered in the promotion.
You can claim this deal at the following South Flo Pizza locations:
- 8503 NW Military Hwy.
- 9238 N. Loop 1604 West
- 1150 NW Loop 1604
- 17439 Classen Rd.
- 24165 IH-10 West, Ste. 3007
- 516 S. Flores St.
