KSAT12 News Nightbeat, Jan. 6, 2020

SAN ANTONIO – The Cibolo Police Department is reminding residents about the importance of reporting a crime immediately to law enforcement instead of social media. The San Antonio Zoo is working on a plan to help the animals impacted by the Australian wildfires. Medina Valley ISD is training its staff on how to stop the bleed as required by a new state law.

Editor’s note: You can watch all these newscasts — plus original content, SA Live, breaking news and more — for free on KSAT TV, our streaming app that works with Roku, Samsung TV, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV.