‘He was my husband and I feel like I couldn’t say no’: Sexual coercion are serious types of domestic violence

SAN ANTONIO – Reproductive coercion is a term many people don’t know, but a new Texas Council on Family Violence report shows it happened to 40% of domestic violence survivors interviewed over five years.

Reproductive coercion is under the umbrella of sexual coercion. It includes many things, such as forced pregnancy or when an abuser does not allow a victim to see doctors.

Devin Salas wants people to know her story and why sexual and reproductive coercion are serious types of abuse.

Salas scrolled through pictures on her phone, showing how the photos she posted during six years were deceiving.

"'Oh, they're so happy. She's smiling. He has a nice little smile. The kids look happy.' It wasn't like that at all," she said.

Salas said her first abuser was her husband of four years, who is the father of her first two children.

"I was 19 when I got married. I was young, and I didn't have anyone. I moved to Virginia for him, left behind everything for him. I lost myself," she said.

Salas said it started as emotional abuse, and she even endured financial abuse.

"All my money went to him. All his money went to him. It was what he wanted all the time," she said.

Then, the abuse turned physical.

"He would hit me. One time he dragged me up the stairs by my hair, while the kids were screaming and crying," she said.

She said the main part of the abuse was sexual.

"He would get drunk and say, 'Let's do this,' and I didn't feel right. I didn't like it, but he was my husband, so I felt like I was not allowed to say no to him," Salas said.

It’s the same question a viewer submitted to KSAT through the domestic violence SAQ (San Antonio Questions) page, asking: “If my husband forces me to have sex, is it rape?”

Bexar County Family Justice Center counselor Dolores Villanueva has a direct answer — yes.

"That's what a lot of our clients will report is — 'I didn't know it was abuse. I just didn't know. I didn't know I could say no,'" Villanueva said.

She said many clients also suffer reproductive coercion.

“That can be a multitude of things, like you want to be on birth control and your partner throws it away, doesn’t allow you to have access, or even things like, 'I won’t let you go to the doctor,'” Villanueva said. “One of the most common things we hear here, unfortunately, is, ‘Why do you want that? Is it so you can go and be promiscuous?’”

Salas separated from her husband, but she soon found herself in an even more abusive relationship.

"I don't know if I just didn't want to see it, or I was so used to being abused. It always starts out with love," she said. "But that's not what love is."

Salas said the verbal, sexual and physical abuse became constant. She first endured it to keep her kids safe. She had three children with the man.

"The very end is when he got the knife and put it to my throat and said he was going to slit my throat if I didn't give him the password to my phone, and that was the end. Luckily, I was able to get out and get help," Salas said.

That man is now in jail, and Salas is using her story to help others, letting them know they can say no and that they can have control.

"I contacted SAPD. They had the temporary protection order. Then as soon as possible, I got a hold of the Family Justice Center, and I started my process. (I) got my protection order, started counseling, got my son into counseling, started coming to the women's classes," she said.

Now, Salas is free and can smile for real. She no longer has to hide anything.

"Even our own families couldn't tell. I think that's the hard part, and it hurts because sometimes you make those little cries of help, and it goes unnoticed because nobody expects it," she said.

She wants survivors to know that they should keep asking for help any way they can until they are heard. She hopes the public will be more aware, notice red flags and make a call if something seems suspicious.

Salas and her kids have been in counseling at the Bexar County Family Justice Center for two years, and they're finally thriving.

If you or someone you know is being abused, reach out.

Help for domestic violence victims

Resources:

BEXAR COUNTY JUSTICE CENTER : Legal help, counseling, child care, protective orders, safety plans, crime reporting

Phone: 210-631-0100

Location: 126 E Nueva St, San Antonio, TX 78204

FAMILY VIOLENCE PREVENTION SERVICES : Women and Children’s Shelter, legal help, counseling, protective orders, safety plans, crime reporting

Phone: 210-733-8811

7911 Broadway St. San Antonio, TX 78209

SAN ANTONIO POLICE DEPARTMENT

Victim’s services: (210) 207-2141

Family Assistance Crisis Team (F.A.C.T. Officers): 210-207-2305

BEXAR COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Victims Assistance: 210-335-2311