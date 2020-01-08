38ºF

KSAT 12 News on January 8, 2020: GMSA

Jared Hoehing, Producer

Marc Mendoza, Editor

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police search for shooters involved in a double shooting that left two in a hospital on the Northwest side.

Hill Country Village police are waiting to question a victim in the hospital this morning after he was shot while in a parking lot.

Iran says it is responsible for two missile strikes on U.S. bases in Iraq as a retaliatory move after the death of the nation’s top general Qassem Soleimani.

