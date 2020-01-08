60ºF

KSAT12 News at 6 p.m., January 7, 2020

Bill Taylor, Producer

Rick Medina, Video Editor

SAN ANTONIO – Apartment resident speaks about violence in the area following a deadly shooting in the Medical Center.

Woman tells story of surviving “reproductive coercion.”

And, Bexar county elections officials, political party offices prepare for March Primaries.

