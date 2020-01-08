Man beaten with brass knuckles before suspects stole items from apartment, SA police say

SAN ANTONIO – A woman was arrested after a victim was beaten with brass knuckles and robbed in his apartment.

Sommer Lyn Crean, 32, was arrested and charged with aggravated robbery after the Dec. 22 incident at a North Side apartment complex, according to an arrest affidavit.

Dakota Jackson, 20, is also named as a suspect in the aggravated robbery was not arrested as of Wednesday.

The victim was letting Crean, who he has known for a year, stay in his apartment because he was “helping her out due to financial issues,” the affidavit states.

On the night of the robbery, Jackson and another unidentified suspect knocked on the victim’s apartment door. The victim slightly opened the front door, but Crean walked up, “opened it wide open” and let them in, the affidavit states.

While inside, the victim told the three suspects to stay out of his bedroom.

Jackson then hit the victim in the back of the head and the unidentified suspect pointed a gun at him, according to the affidavit.

Jackson went through the victim’s pockets and stole a knife and gold-colored brass knuckles, the affidavit states. He allegedly “repeatedly hit” the victim in the face with the brass knuckles.

Crean and Jackson stole various items from the apartment while the third suspect held the victim at gunpoint, the affidavit states. All three suspects then fled the scene.

Crean was booked into the Bexar County Jail Tuesday, according to online jail records. She is charged with aggravated robbery and an unrelated domestic violence charge. She was released from jail after posting her $40,000 bail.