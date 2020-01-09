Iranian-American in SA: Current regime ‘nobody to be trusted’

SAN ANTONIO – Like many in San Antonio’s Iranian community with family and friends back home, Shahram Fiali, a local businessman, said he’s been following what’s been happening in Iran over the past week.

“The Iranian regime is nobody to be trusted,” Faili said. “These people are notorious for causing all kinds of havoc to get what they want to get. That’s unfortunate.”

He said he’s not surprised by the current crisis that was years in the making.

“Iranian people are taught to hate America,” Faili said, even though the vast majority of Iranians are not like those in the streets chanting “death to America” and vowing retaliation for the U.S. strike that killed the region’s terrorist commander.

Faili said when he went to Iran for his father’s burial in 2016, people would ask him, "'Are we supposed to hate Americans?’”

“I say, no, you don’t have to. These are good people,” Faili said.

However, he said, U.S.-imposed sanctions coupled with Iran’s corrupt regime have taken a toll on many of the country’s people.

Faili said he saw a lack of basic necessities, including shortages of food and medicine, as well as 40% unemployment and high inflation.

Faili said many of his family members in Iran who are trained doctors and engineers are “working hard just to keep themselves alive and fed.”

Instead of trying to make life better for all Iranians, Faili said the Iranian regime is only interested in its own agenda, including promoting terrorism.

As a result, he said, “The Iranian people are really suffering, and they’ve been suffering for years and it’s just getting worse and worse.”