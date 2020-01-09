KSAT 12 News on January 9th, 2020: GMSA

SAN ANTONIO – Organizations are warning people about messaging and email scams about a draft after the tensions in the Middle East.

Local veterans have psychological concerns after the attacks in Iran because of the potential to trigger Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg is addressing cyber security concerns here at home as tensions grow with Iran.

Editor’s note: You can watch all these newscasts — plus original content, SA Live, breaking news and more — for free on KSAT TV, our streaming app that works with Roku, Samsung TV, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV.