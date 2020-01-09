KSAT12 GMSA at 9 a.m., January 9, 2020

SAN ANTONIO – Top stories this morning, the River Walk is expected to go back to normal today after being drained Monday for maintenance.

Mayor Ron Nirenberg discusses how the expansion of the University of Texas at San Antonio could be instrumental in the city’s future.

Plus, amid growing tensions between the United States and Iran, we speak to a UTSA political science professor who explains U.S. and Iranian Relations.

Editor’s note: You can watch all these newscasts — plus original content, SA Live, breaking news and more — for free on KSAT TV, our streaming app that works with Roku, Samsung TV, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV.