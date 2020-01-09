78ºF

Local News

KSAT12 News at 5, Thursday, Jan. 9

Priscilla Carraman, Producer

Alex Trevino, Video Editor

SAN ANTONIO – These are the top stories from the latest newscast on KSAT 12:

  • SAPD has arrested a man accused of trafficking a woman he knew for several years
  • Lime Scooters will no longer be in SA
  • A former substitute teacher at Antonian High School accused of taking inappropriate photos of students learned his fate in court today

