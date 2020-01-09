KSAT12 News at 5, Thursday, Jan. 9

SAN ANTONIO – These are the top stories from the latest newscast on KSAT 12:

SAPD has arrested a man accused of trafficking a woman he knew for several years

Lime Scooters will no longer be in SA

A former substitute teacher at Antonian High School accused of taking inappropriate photos of students learned his fate in court today

Editor’s note: You can watch all these newscasts — plus original content, SA Live, breaking news and more — for free on KSAT TV, our streaming app that works with Roku, Samsung TV, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV.