Local News

Lanes on Highway 90 heading into downtown area reopen after accident

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Tags: San Antonio, Traffic
An accident on Highway 90 west of downtown causes backup on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020.
An accident on Highway 90 west of downtown causes backup on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – An accident on eastbound Highway 90 west of downtown has been cleared.

Traffic cameras showed an accident near the intersection of Highway 90 and Zarzamora Street Thursday morning.

Left lanes were closed after the wreck, leading to a major backup.

All lanes are now open and the accident has been cleared, according to TxDOT cameras.

WATCH LIVE: Transguide Traffic Cameras

It is unclear if anyone was injured in the accident.

