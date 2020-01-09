Man who allegedly shot at homeowner in SA arrested in Colorado

SAN ANTONIO – A man who was first arrested in San Antonio after allegedly shooting at a homeowner last year is behind bars once again after he was found across state lines by authorities who were seeking him.

Kolbee Trammell was arrested at Chatfield State Park in Colorado.

A park ranger discovered Trammell in a group that was camping at the park without a permit.

The ranger was going to issue a citation, but dispatch alerted him about the warrants for Trammell’s arrest.

Investigators said Trammell tried to run, but was caught, and is now in the Douglas County Jail.

It’s unclear why authorities were seeking Trammell to arrest him.