San Antonio mayor addresses local cybersecurity after attack on U.S. troops in Iraq

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg is addressing local security after the attack on U.S. troops in Iraq.

Currently, as far as cybersecurity, there is no abnormal activity to report, but the city is continually monitoring its systems, Nirenberg said.

"We do know there is an open threat of a cyber attack from Iran due to the geopolitical events, but as always, we remain vigilant," Nirenberg said. "And we are using every recourse at our disposal to keep our employees, our networks and our residents in our community safe."

Nirenberg also said on Wednesday that places of worship around San Antonio have already increased security on their campuses.

"We know that given these times, there is a heightened level of concern," Nirenberg said. "There have been stepped up security at many places of worship, and the communication with (San Antonio Police Department) remains constant, as well."

While there has been no specific threat at any campus, the mayor says the city is encouraging people to report anything suspicious.