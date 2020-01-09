SAPD: Driver jumps curb, crashes truck into gas pump

SAN ANTONIO – A North Side gas station will be a pump short after a driver hit it with her pickup truck late Wednesday night, San Antonio police said.

The crash occurred just after 11 p.m. at a Valero gas station at the corner of Blanco Road and Jackson Keller Road.

According to police, a woman in her 20s jumped the curb with her vehicle and crashed into the gas pump.

Police said the woman was not intoxicated, but did not give an explanation as to why the accident happened.

Nobody was hurt as a result of the crash.