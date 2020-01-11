KSAT12 News at 6, January 10, 2020

SAN ANTONIO – Missile attacks and growing tensions in Iran have prompted city and county leaders to address our local Muslim community.

A major discovery at one of San Antonio's lost African American cemeteries leads archaeologists to believe some of the gravesites are beneath at least one backyard.

And, learning new skills to can ultimately save your life one day. That was the case for two pro wrestlers who participated in a survival training at Lackland Air Force Base.

Editor’s note: You can watch all these newscasts — plus original content, SA Live, breaking news and more — for free on KSAT TV, our streaming app that works with Roku, Samsung TV, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV.