KSAT12 NEWS Nightbeat, January 10, 2020

SAN ANTONIO – Viewers send in video after strong winds and rain sweep over San Antonio.

A man linked to law enforcement is accused of soliciting a 15-year-old girl online.

The owner of a local car dealership helps police make an arrest in a fraud case featuring a fake lottery ticket.

Editor’s note: You can watch all these newscasts — plus original content, SA Live, breaking news and more — for free on KSAT TV, our streaming app that works with Roku, Samsung TV, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV.