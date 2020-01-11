Officials: Man behind bars after pointing gun at brother, co-brother-in-law during dispute

BEXAR COUNTY, TEXAS – A Bexar County man was arrested Friday after a family dispute took a quick, violent turn when he pulled a gun on his brother and his co-brother-in-law, officials say.

According to an arrest affidavit, Jose Mendez Castillo, 32, went to his brother’s home on April 20, 2019, and shot a pistol toward the ground.

Castillo went to the home to take tools that belong to his brother, officials say.

His brother then confronted him about taking his tools, which resulted in Castillo allegedly pointing a gun at his brother’s head. The arrest affidavit says the brother’s brother-in-law witnessed the incident and yelled at Castillo, stating he should be embarrassed for shooting his gun in the neighborhood.

Castillo then turned the gun on his co-brother-in-law and threatened to shoot him as well, before getting into a car and fleeing the scene, according to the arrest affidavit.

He was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.