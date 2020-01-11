One person shot in the neck during early morning house party

SAN ANTONIO – One person is in the hospital after being shot in the neck on the northwest side.

It happened at a house party in the 4800 block of Allegheny Drive around 1:30 a.m. Saturday, according to San Antonio Police.

They say a fight led to someone shooting the victim.

The shooter ran away, and the victim was taken to University Hospital in serious condition, according to SAPD.

Police are investigating the incident, and say the suspect could be a minor because of underage drinking at the party.