Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg campaigns in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – During a swing through Texas Saturday, Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg stopped in San Antonio to speak to supporters in downtown.

The former New York City mayor is scheduled to speak around 9 a.m. at Viva Villa, 905 Dolorosa. After, he’ll bus up to Austin and Dallas for two other stops on Saturday. He’s joined by Judge Judy Sheindlin, known from her eponymous courtroom TV show.

Early voting for Texas primary election begins Feb. 18, and Election Day is March 3.

One of Bloomberg’s opponents in the primary election, Joe Biden, visited San Antonio last month for a campaign stop. Former San Antonio mayor Julian Castro dropped out of the race for president last week.

Bloomberg is still facing off against Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Biden, Pete Buttigieg, Cory Booker, Andrew Yang, Amy Klobuchar and Tom Steyer, among a few others.

Dozens of supporters and a few protesters draped in Make America Great Again flags and hats showed up to the event.

Supporters await Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg

For more on the upcoming election:

What you need to know about voting in the Texas Primary Elections on March 3

2020 Democratic March Primary ballot for Bexar County

2020 Republican March Primary ballot for Bexar County

Watch: News at 9′s 2020 primary election preview

Here are the 2020 election dates, deadlines you need to know about in Texas

Sign up for our Vote 2020 newsletter to get hand-picked coverage each Tuesday aimed at helping voters better understand the election, candidates, issues and implications.