Gunfire erupts inside Dallas high school gym during basketball game, 2 wounded

DALLAS – A teen was critically wounded and an officer injured after gunshots rang out during a high school basketball game in Dallas.

Shots were fired just after 9 p.m. Saturday during a boys basketball game between South Oak Cliff and Kimball High Schools inside Ellis Davis Field House, Dallas police said.

Video posted on social media captured the sound of the gunfire and showed several players, officials, coaches and fans run out of the gym in a panic.

((WARNING: VIDEO CONTAINS PROFANE LANGUAGE))

Shooting at Kimball vs SOC game inside of Ellis Davis FieldHouse game.#KimballvsSOC #SOCvsKimball pic.twitter.com/1ZGnGvLFAN — Mond (@Dab2Live) January 12, 2020

Police said an 18-year-old man was shot in the chest and rushed to the hospital. He was listed in critical condition.

A Dallas ISD officer was grazed by a bullet during the shooting, but was expected to be OK, DISD officials said.

Dallas media outlets reported the shooting may have stemmed from a fight in the stands during the game and the victim may be a former student of South Oak Cliff High School.

DISD officials said they did not believe the shooter was enrolled in a district school.

Police have not made any arrests, but posted images of persons of interest on the department’s Facebook page.