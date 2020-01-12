KSAT12 News Nightbeat, January 11, 2020

SAN ANTONIO – A small plane emergency lands on Highway 16 at Bear Creek Road in Bandera County on Saturday.

A man was hit by two vehicles at the intersection of Pleasanton and Division.

And, tragedy in Lubbock on Saturday after a firefighter and a police officer were killed while working the scene of two traffic crashes.

Editor’s note: You can watch all these newscasts — plus original content, SA Live, breaking news and more — for free on KSAT TV, our streaming app that works with Roku, Samsung TV, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV.