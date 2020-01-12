SAPD: Man hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after being struck by 2 cars

SAN ANTONIO – A man was hospitalized after he struck by two vehicles on a South Side street.

The pedestrian in his 50s was struck before 9 p.m. Saturday at a crosswalk at the intersection of Pleasanton Road and Division Avenue, according to San Antonio police Sergeant Kevin Koch.

Koch said the man was crossing Division when he was struck by a truck. He was then struck by a second vehicle.

He was transported to San Antonio Military Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

The drivers will not face any charges, Koch said, as it appears to be an accident. They both stopped to render aid.

Koch said it appears the drivers had the green light but police are still investigating if the victim crossed early or not.