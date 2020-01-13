KSAT12 News at 5, Monday, Jan. 13

SAN ANTONIO – These are the top stories from the latest newscast on KSAT 12:

A man was shot and killed by law enforcement officers on the Southeast side this afternoon

A Comal Co. Sheriff’s deputy has been suspended following an arrest

VIA Metropolitan Transit wants your input on the future of San Antonio’s public transit system

Editor’s note: You can watch all these newscasts — plus original content, SA Live, breaking news and more — for free on KSAT TV, our streaming app that works with Roku, Samsung TV, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV.