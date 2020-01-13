Man in custody for December shooting outside downtown San Marcos bar, police say

SAN MARCOS – San Marcos police have arrested a man in connection with a shooting outside a downtown San Marcos bar in December.

Vincent Favata, 44, was arrested Friday by San Marcos police.

Favata is charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of deadly conduct/discharge of a firearm, according to police.

2 injured in shooting outside bar in downtown San Marcos

The shooting occurred on December 17 outside Harper’s bar in the 100 block of East Hopkins Street. Police believe Favata fired the shots from his vehicle, which was parked in the 100 block of North LBJ Drive.

Two people suffered gunshot wounds. Both victims have since been treated and released from the hospital.

The bar was closed for a staff Christmas party at the time of the shooting.

Police did not provide details on a motive.

Favata is in the Hays County Jail. His bond was set at $300,000.