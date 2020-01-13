New Week. New You: Hispanic chef tailors recipes to help combat diabetes

SAN ANTONIO – More than 30 million people in the United States have diabetes, according to the American Diabetes Challenge.

Because 12 percent of people affected are Hispanic, Latina chef Leticia Moreinos Schwartz tailored her cooking to serve those who struggle with maintaining healthy blood sugar levels, cholesterol and diet.

Her grandfather passed away due to diabetes complications and Leticia said her grandmother never had the resources to help him manage it.

Leticia’s cookbook “A Touch of Sugar” is filled with healthy recipes inspired by her Hispanic heritage. She stopped by the KSAT kitchen to stir up something tasty for our David Sears.

